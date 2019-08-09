KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened outside a QuikTrip at 31st and Southwest Boulevard. 

The shooting appears to have happened after 8:30 p.m. Friday. 

Dispatch confirms one victim has life-threatening injuries. The second is non-life-threatening. They were found in a car. 

There is no suspect information at this time and no further information about the victims.

Due to the investigation into the shooting, I-35 southbound has been closed  near 27th Street and that's causing traffic to back up. 

