KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened outside a QuikTrip at 31st and Southwest Boulevard.
The shooting appears to have happened after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Dispatch confirms one victim has life-threatening injuries. The second is non-life-threatening. They were found in a car.
There is no suspect information at this time and no further information about the victims.
Due to the investigation into the shooting, I-35 southbound has been closed near 27th Street and that's causing traffic to back up.
