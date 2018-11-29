RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday morning.
Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a man shot and killed in the driver’s seat of a dark color sedan.
Three suspects of interest are in custody and talking with police, so officers are not looking for anyone.
Police are trying to put together what exactly happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
