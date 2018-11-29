Raytown Fatal Shooting
(KCTV5 News)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a man shot and killed in the driver’s seat of a dark color sedan.

Three suspects of interest are in custody and talking with police, so officers are not looking for anyone.

Police are trying to put together what exactly happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.