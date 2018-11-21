JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Jefferson City.
Police identified the victim in a news release as 19-year-old Nilez Nichols, of Jefferson City. He was shot once and found dead Monday night. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that witnesses reported seeing three men fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
