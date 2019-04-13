KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kearney are investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or other students at Kearney Middle School.
The police department said they were informed about the threat on Friday night.
The police said they contacted the school district and “promptly sent out a brief social media post to let parents know that we were aware of the allegations and we are investigating this incident.”
On Saturday, they said they conducted interviews and investigated. They said they believe they have a “much better understanding” of the alleged incident.
The police said they are working with the school district to make sure that everyone will be safe and classes will carry on normally on Monday.
“Often with allegations of this nature, you can expect an increase presence of law enforcement, ensuring everyone is safe and helping things return to normal,” the police said.
