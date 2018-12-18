KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking into one person's claim that they were carjacked and forced to pull money out of several ATMs.
It apparently started at a gas station near Hy-Vee Arena in the West Bottoms when an armed man and woman climbed into their car.
The victim was eventually let go about 1 a.m. Tuesday near East 36th Street and Jackson Avenue.
