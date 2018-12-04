Police investigate after teen shot, killed in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in south Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue on a shooting.
The person who called authorities reported hearing a disturbance and then finding a teen shot in front of the home.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Detectives and officers are working now to determine what led up to the shooting and exactly where it occurred.
No further information at this time.
Anyone with information on this is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043.
