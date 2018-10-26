OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after someone started firing a gun in the parking lot at Oak Park Mall.
The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. The mall is located near 95th Street and Quivira Road.
Surveillance video that the Overland Park police have looked at indicated there were three men in the parking lot of the mall, then one man began shooting at the other two.
Those two individuals ran into the mall and the other man kept shooting at them.
The police believe at least one of those men was shot because there is blood inside of the mall, but they have not yet been able to locate either of the two men who ran inside.
The police are looking for a suspect in a red pickup truck.
There is property damage and glass doors at the mall were visibly broken.
People inside the mall took cover near the food court.
Initial reports said multiple shots were fired, but the exact number is unknown at this time.
Oak Park Mall said on Twitter that it will remain closed for the rest of the night and that they will be open during their normal hours on Saturday.
The mother of a man who works inside the mall told KCTV5 News that the mall is "on lockdown" and that "tactical police officers" are at the scene.
KCTV5 News has sent a crew to the scene for more information. Stay with us for updates.
Thank you to @OverlandPark_PD for their quick response to the incident that occurred in the parking lot earlier this evening. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening while police are on-site continuing their investigation. We will resume normal hours tomorrow.— Oak Park Mall (@OakParkMall) October 27, 2018
