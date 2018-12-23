SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where seven people were shot at a party.
Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of West College regarding several people who had been shot at a party at that location. When officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately began life-saving measures and the two victims were taken to the hospital.
Officers were then dispatched to both Mercy Hospital and Cox Hospital emergency rooms as more victims who had been shot arrived needing medical attention.
Officers identified five additional victims who had been shot.
At this time, four females and three male victims of the shooting have been identified. One female victim’s wounds required immediate surgery upon arrival at the hospital, and she is now in critical condition.
None of the other victims received life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has not been identified at this time.
