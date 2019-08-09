KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting after two shooting victims showed up at the QuikTrip at 31st and Southwest Boulevard.
The shooting appears to have happened after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Dispatch confirms one victim has life-threatening injuries. The second is non-life-threatening.
The two male victims are in their 20s and were found in a car.
I-35 southbound was been closed near 27th Street, which not far from the QuikTrip. That caused a lot of traffic congestion.
Police said there may have been shots fired in that area of the highway and that could be the actual location of the shooting itself, so they closed it as part of their investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
