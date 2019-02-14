NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by train overnight.
It happened about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near 10th and Bedford avenues in North Kansas City.
Investigators do not believe it was suicide.
The man has been identified as 24-year-old Edgar Alarcon-Suarez.
