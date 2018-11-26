KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday.
Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Ohio Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When investigators arrived on scene, they found a man inside of the residence dead from several gun shot wounds.
Police say the victim and suspect were inside the home together before the shooting occurred. The suspect ran from the residence.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
