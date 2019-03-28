KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's east side.
Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Lister Avenue and 24th Street on a reported shooting.
A woman told police she was inside her house when she heard her boyfriend arguing with some outside. She heard several gunshots before her boyfriend stumbled back inside wounded and told her to call police. He died of his injuries.
Investigators say there are bullet casings in the street, and they also found a gun in the yard. It’s unclear who that gun belongs to.
Officers will be reviewing surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses and will pass on any information they find about a possible suspect vehicle.
They have not released the victim’s name.
