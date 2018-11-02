KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police investigating after a 15-year-old girl was raped Thursday night.
Authorities say a woman met the suspect on Snapchat and invited him to meet at her home.
She then left him alone with the 15-year-old while she was preparing food. Police say it was during that time when the man raped the teen.
The man then left the scene.
No other details were immediatley available. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.