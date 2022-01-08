KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- An innocent bystander was killed in a fatal hit-and-crash Saturday morning that police say involved a shooting suspect out of KCK.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning at 18th and Prospect.
According to a narrative provided by the Kansas City Police Department, Kansas City, KS., police officers had pursued a grey Subaru Outback into KCMO. The suspect was wanted in connection to multiple shootings in KCK, authorities say.
Police disregarded the pursuit in the area of 18th and Campbell. The vehicle continued eastbound and ran a red light at 18th and Prospect, striking a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was killed in the crash and died at the scene.
The driver of the Subaru fled the scene and two others were detained by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.