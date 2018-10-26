KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Police say one person was stabbed at a Northland apartment complex overnight.
The incident happened at the Englewood Apartments in 5400 block of Northwest Waukomis Drive.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were focusing their investigation inside a single building at the complex.
While there is no suspect description at this time, anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call police.
