KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are responding to a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Kansas City.
According to authorities, crash happened Monday just before 4 p.m. in the area of 52nd and Woodland.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, students were on the bus at the time of the incident.
There have been six reports of injuries at the scene, including four injuries to juveniles, though it is unclear at this time if those injured were students.
KCMO police say 6 people were hurt including four juveniles after a crash involving a school bus and a car near 53rd and Woodland. Update on @KCTV5 at 5PM pic.twitter.com/myGSHIFinv— Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) March 11, 2019
Authorities said the woman who appeared to be driving the second vehicle was seriously injured in the collision.
Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Officials with Kansas City Public Schools have confirmed to KCTV5 News that the bus was not one of the district's.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
