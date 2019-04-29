OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Three people were injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Olathe Monday evening.
Police responded to the scene at West Dennis Avenue and South Ward Cliff Drive where the collision occurred at 5:09 p.m.
Authorities said one of those injured is in critical condition while the other two are stable.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
