GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police say an infant is recovering after the father walked into the police station and said he had drowned his 6-month-old child.
The father made the report at the Greenwood police station about 10 a.m. Monday.
Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun was able to determine where the child was and he and Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to the pond.
They found the child floating in an icy pond face up. Calhoun performed CPR and was able to revive the child. The chief used his shirt to warm the baby up. The child had mud in her eyes, grass and water in her mouth and was barley moving.
Police say the child is reported to be in good health Monday afternoon.
“In this case, it certainly worked out to the child’s advantage. I think we’d all agree somebody was certainly watching out for this child today," Lt. Aaron Fordham said.
The father, 28-year-old Jonathon Zicarelli, has been booked into jail. He faces one count of felony domestic assault in the first-degree. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.
He told deputies in an interview that he planned to kill his baby for over 24 hours. The defendant confessed he drove to the pond, parked his car, walked down to the pond three separate times trying to determine if he could kill the child before placing the baby in the water and watching the child sink prior to leaving.
Zicarelli stated he took these actions because he was trying to make it easier on his wife and he was stressed out due to the holiday and trying to provide for the family.
