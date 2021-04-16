KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are in a standoff with a man who fired a gun at a woman on Friday night.
Police were dispatched Friday around 7:15 p.m. to East 30th Terrace near Central High School after a woman said a man fired a gun in here direction during an argument.
She escaped the area and contacted police.
She told police the man was still inside the home and a tactical response team was called out.
Authorities are trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.
