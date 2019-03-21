KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kearney are asking for the public’s help in finding an 88-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Officers said Elmer Schulta was last seen at 2 p.m. leaving his residence in the 100 block of West Major Street to go to a car wash.
Schulta is described as a white man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds who is bald with blue eyes and a light complexion. He was wearing a blue and gray jacket, blue sweater and black pants, and officers noted he uses a cane.
Police said Schulta was driving a red 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license 4RC648.
There is a concern for his health since he has a heart condition and memory issues and did not have his medicine with him when he left his home.
Anyone with information on the location of Elmer Schulta or his missing vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately or to call the Kearny Police Department at 816-628-3925.
