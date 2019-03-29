LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Police in Lawrence say two suspects are in custody following a double shooting Friday that injured two teens.
Officers said the incident happened at 3:56 p.m. in the 2700 block W. 27th St. at the Holcom Park Recreation Center.
Witnesses at the scene gave police descriptions of a possible suspect vehicle, and a vehicle matching that description was stopped a short time later with the two occupants being taken into custody.
The first victim, an 18-year-old male, is in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries. The younger victim, a 16-year-old male, is in serious condition.
The Lawrence Police Department said the investigation into this case is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing, though they did note they were not looking for any additional suspects.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.
