KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Northland. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Kirin J. Logan.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. Sunday to the 6300 block of North London. When officers arrived, they found Logan dead between two apartment buildings.

One person was taken into custody. 

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Editor's note: Initially, the Kansas City Police Department wrongly identified the victim in this case. The story has been updated with the most recent information.

