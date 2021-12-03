RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Raytown have identified the woman killed in a shooting on Nov. 30.
Jonice Burks, 23, was killed in a shooting overnight in the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road.
Police say Burks was found dead in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.
