Raytown Road

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Raytown have identified the woman killed in a shooting on Nov. 30. 

Jonice Burks, 23, was killed in a shooting overnight in the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road. 

Police say Burks was found dead in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds. 

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2021 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.