KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took a man's life in the Northland.
The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Northwest 63rd Terrace on the front steps of the leasing office for The Denton apartment complex.
When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Austin Williams. He had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet. There is no suspect information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.