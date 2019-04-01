KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a possible rolling gun battle where one person has died, and one person is in critical condition.
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon just after 1 on 63rd Street near James A Reed. Another person, a woman in her 40s, was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a car that was pulled off on the side of the road. They found the man and the woman inside the car.
“Those bullets, they don’t always find the intended destination especially on a busy day like this with a lot of vehicles out and about, you know you could have many more victims just from stray bullets,” Caption Tim Hernandez, who is with the Kansas City Police Department, said.
Authorities have closed the exit ramp from Interstate 435 Northbound to 63rd Street due to the investigation.
Rosilyn Temple, with KC Mother’s in Charge, was also on the scene. She said this is the 36th homicide after a deadly weekend in the metro.
“Is it okay for people just to be riding and shooting at each other? That is a problem we have. Young children that have been killed this weekend, kids whose life haven’t even begun,” Temple said.
“Which kind of creates kind of a hurdle as far as making sure we have a large enough crime scene to make sure that we are able to process it thoroughly and determine where it occurred at,” Hernandez said.
Later Monday night, the Kansas City Police are trying to locate a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with an Ohio license plate of PJZ3111 in regard to the shooting.
Police confirmed that they located the vehicle Tuesday.
The Homicide Unit is attempting to locate a vehicle in regard to today’s homicide on 63rd Terrace and James A Reed Rd. 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, Ohio license PJZ3111. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact Homicide at 816-234- 5148 or 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Z7vjQ7IPB4— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 2, 2019
On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Micheal A Garrett.
If you have any information about the double shooting, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline.
