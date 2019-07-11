KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were investigating a shooting on 63rd and S. Benton Thursday.
Officers say a man, identified as 30-year-old Marcus Warren of Kansas City, was found lying halfway between a driveway and grass with gunshot wounds.
He was discovered at 5:28 a.m.
Police have not released details about a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPs Hotline at 816.474.8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.