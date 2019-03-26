OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A bicyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle last week was a 71-year-old Olathe man.
Police said Monday Karman Wells died hours after being hit on Friday on 135th Street at Caenen in southern Overland Park.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
The driver has not been cited. Police say there is no evidence the driver of the vehicle was impaired.
