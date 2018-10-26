KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police have identified a man who was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in KC.
Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to a house in the 5500 block of Michigan on a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared deceased at the scene.
That day, the officers said that “based on preliminary indications” they were investigating the death as a homicide.
On Friday, the victim was identified as Derray R. Douglas, a 31-year-old from Kansas City.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously or the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
