KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Northland shooting.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Richard Richardson.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near Northeast 110th Street and Ditzler Avenue.
We're still working to find out if police have any suspects and what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS for possible reward of up to $10,000.
