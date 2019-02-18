Generic police lights
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 8700 block of Troost.

Police were called out to the scene around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

There, they found one man who was dead and a woman who was wounded by gunfire.

The man was identified Monday as Anthony D Williams, 26, of Kansas City man. 

Witnesses told police the victims and suspect (or suspects) got into an altercation inside a night club in the area prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, witnesses also said to police.

The woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries. 

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

