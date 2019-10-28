OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting near an office center in Overland Park.
Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said police responded to the shooting at Deer Creek Office Center to 135th Street near Lamar Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Officers said they found the victim deceased in a parking lot when they arrived at the scene.
The victim in the shooting has been identified as David Flick of Cass County, Missouri. It is said that he is in his 50s and investigators said he worked in one of the businesses in the office park.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and no suspect information has been released.
