KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police were trying to identify a young child they found wandering unsupervised in KC at night.
Police came across the boy, who is about 2 years old, on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. in the area of 31st and Charlotte.
He was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and socks with no shoes.
According to police, no one had reported the child as missing.
Anyone with information about the child was asked to call the Department of Family Services Children's Division.
The police had provided a picture of the sleeping child to aid in identifying him.
Later on Sunday, the police said detectives had located the mother.
They said that the reunion between mother and child will be coordinated by the Division of Family Services, which has the child in protective custody.
