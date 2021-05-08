KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened outside of a large apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight, police responded to the sound of shots fired in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane. Shortly afterward, multiple other calls reported a person shot outside of the apartment complex.
When police arrived, they located a unresponsive man who had been shot just outside of one of the apartment buildings. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Chandler Brewer.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 at or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
