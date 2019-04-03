KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed on I-29 near Barry Road.
The victim has been identified 30-year-old Malik Sanders of Kansas City.
A investigation determined that a northbound Volvo XC90 struck Sanders in the inside lane of traffic, as he attempted to cross the highway in front of the vehicle.
The incident happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
After the Volvo stopped at the scene, a Ford passenger vehicle ran into its rear end. No injuries were reported from that collision.
The interstate was initially closed, then opened to two lanes, before being fully restored at 8:20 a.m.
This was the third deadly crash in the Kansas City area in the last three days.
