KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ronald T. Marks Jr.
Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Ohio Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When investigators arrived on scene, they found Marks inside of the residence dead from several gun shot wounds.
Police say Marks and suspect were inside the home together before the shooting occurred. The suspect ran from the residence.
A person of interest has been taken into custody in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
