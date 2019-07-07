KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City say a man has been found shot to death inside a vehicle at an apartment complex on the city's east side.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr. from Kansas City, KS.
Police say officers were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Topping Avenue about 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting after a security employee found Payton inside the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests had been reported by midafternoon Saturday, and police were asking for information from the public on the homicide.
A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information is to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.