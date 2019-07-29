Generic Police Lights 2
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed overnight.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Adam Williams of Kansas City, Kansas. 

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of North Allis about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found Williams dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident and if anyone has any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

