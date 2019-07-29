KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed overnight.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Adam Williams of Kansas City, Kansas.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of North Allis about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found Williams dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the incident and if anyone has any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
