FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has been digging into the background of a suspect who got into a shootout with Fairway police last Friday and we have learned more about why he is not a stranger to law enforcement.
On Friday, March 1, Dylan Ruffin was in a shootout with police from the front porch of his Fairway home.
We wanted to know if anything had happened at the house before, so we checked with police to find out if they’d had any calls out to the same house in the past.
March 1 was not the first time police had been to that house or had contact with Ruffin. Neighbors remember a history there.
“Just a few days before, had the cops called for shooting BB guns towards Roe,” said Kimberly Leese, a parent. “Why wasn’t something done then, knowing that the school is right here?”
KCTV5 News requested information about any police calls out to that house during the past five years and found it wasn’t a few days before, but the very day before the shootout that the police were called out.
The report shows that on Feb, 28, police were called out for a disturbance. The officer writes that Ruffin had “discharged a pellet gun.”
Back in June of 2018, there was another call to the house where Ruffin told officers he “found a couple gun magazines and bullets, across the street in the curb”.
A few years earlier, in 2014, there was a disturbance call. The report states Ruffin was in an argument with his mother and “bent her key to her Toyota and threw eggs at the kitchen window inside the house… broke two dishes in the sink."
Ruffin was arrested and described in the report as “extremely belligerent… threatened to kick Lt. Thurlo,” telling him he “better watch his back.” The report also includes the comment that Ruffin “is known to have a drug history”
At this time, Ruffin is in custody in Johnson County.
Ruffin is facing three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a charge of discharging a gun in a dwelling.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.