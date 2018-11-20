KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead after a shooting overnight.
Officers responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to East 12th and Fuller Avenue for a medical call that quickly turned into a homicide investigation.
When they arrived they found a man on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
