Officers responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to East 12th and Fuller Avenue for a medical call that quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

When they arrived they found a man on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

