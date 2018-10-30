Police find Kansas City, KS woman Chris Oberholtz Chris Oberholtz Digital Content Manager Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Oct 30, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter Email Kimberly L. Hall went missing Monday. (KCKPD) Facebook Twitter Email Print Save KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police have located Kimberly Lee Hall. She was found safe. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Police Building Industry Medical Condition Silver Kimberly L. Hall Kansas City Door Hall Chris Oberholtz Digital Content Manager Follow Chris Oberholtz Close Get email notifications on Chris Oberholtz daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Chris Oberholtz posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Chris Oberholtz Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Nov 3 Project Warmth Coat Drop-Off Sat, Nov 3, 2018 Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSt. Luke's nurse out of job after posting blackface photo onlinePolice: Father dining with children shoots, kills gunman at McDonald’sPolice searching for suspect after shots are fired at Oak Park MallLCSO: Father, daughter charged with incest after child dies at hospitalDidn't win the lottery this week? Here's why you should be glad you didn'tWoman fired after video of racist rant at black neighbors goes viralPolice: Slain track star paid her killer $1,000 so he wouldn't post compromising photos5-year-old tested positive for meth after trick-or-treating, mom saysPolice officer dies after falling from on-ramp during struggle with 2 suspectsReady for a Netflix binge? These secret access codes unlock hidden movies Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.