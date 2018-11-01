NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The North Kansas City Police Department had issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.
Jack Spencer McClain, 80, walked away from his home about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erie Street.
By Thursday afternoon, he had been found and was being treated by an ambulance crew at the North Kansas City Police Department.
