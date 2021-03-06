51st and Agnes triple shooting

Two people were shot and killed Saturday in the 5000 block of Agnes in KCMO and another was injured. 

 Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say a triple-shooting that left two dead stemmed from a fender bender that escalated to an argument. 

Two men are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the 5000 block of Agnes. 

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening. 

Several gunshots were fired in the area, according to Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Jake Becchina. 

No one has been arrested for the shooting. 

Full comments from police below: 

