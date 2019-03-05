KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A convicted felon had an AK in the vehicle when it struck a police vehicle.
Kansas City, Kansas police chief tweeted out Tuesday night that a police vehicle was struck when a vehicle ran a stop sign at 21st and Metropolitan at 6:20 p.m.
Officers were stopped at 21st & Metropolitan when a vehicle ran the stop sign and struck their vehicle. Police vehicle is disabled. Driver is a convicted felon and had an AK in the car.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 6, 2019
No police officers were injured.
Police say that there was a minor injury to one person in the vehicle that ran the stop sign.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
