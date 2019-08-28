BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have evacuated some residents in a Blue Springs neighborhood after a possible explosive device was found in the area.
Police received the report about 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Southwest Westminister Road.
As a precaution, officers have evacuated nearby residents, which includes the Manor South Apartment Complex.
This is an ongoing investigation, police said.
Refresh this page for device.
