KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City, Missouri are engaged in a standoff with a man.
According to the police, at about 11:15 in the morning, officers were called to 63rd Street and James A. Reed Road about an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.
Once officers arrived, they realized that a man was inside the car.
He became verbally confrontational with officers and refused to exit his vehicle.
His actions and statements led officers to believe that a weapon may be involved, so officers blocked off the area and called in tactical personnel and negotiators for a standoff.
“This brings resources to the scene which best equip officers to safely bring this situation to an end,” a release from the police department said.
Traffic was shut down on 63rd Street in both directions at 350 Highway to the east and Manchester Avenue to the west.
At about 2:30 p.m., the man exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
During the course of this event, he made statements that gave officers concern for his safety. Therefore, he is being evaluated for any medical treatment needs.
63rd Street is now back open in both directions.
