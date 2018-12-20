HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after four pedestrians were stuck, police say.
One of the four people hit was a 9-year-old. The other three range in age from 42 to 63. All the victims were seriously hurt.
It happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Oakland Drive.
No other details were immediately available.
