Police: Driver dies after crashing into Kansas City, KS grocery store

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a driver crashed into the front of a grocery store Tuesday morning.
It happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the Save A Lot at 21st Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
Authorities are looking into if the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash took place.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
