KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City say a dismembered horse that was found in a park this week was stolen out of Kansas City, KS.
The Kansas City, KS. Police Department is handling the case now, according to Kansas City police.
A man playing disc golf found the remains in Kessler Park on Monday.
The horse's head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were scattered in the area.
Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez said earlier this week the horse appeared to have been prepared for consumption.
After the meat was removed, the carcass was placed in a barrel and dumped in the park.
