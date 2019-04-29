OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One person has died and another was injured after a head-on crash Monday evening.
Police responded to the scene at West Dennis Avenue and South Ward Cliff Drive where the wreck happened at 5:08 p.m. Monday.
Initial reports said that an SUV crossed the center line striking another SUV head-on.
A teenage driver in one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
An adult female driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She later died due to her injuries.
The female driver also had a 5-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the child was not injured.
