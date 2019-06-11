Police: 1 person seriously injured after vehicle struck motorcyclist in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a vehicle struck a motorcycle Tuesday evening in Harrisonville. 

According to Lieutenant Osterberg of Harrisonville police, the crash occurred outside of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 2501 W. Mechanic Street just after 5 p.m.

Initially, officers at the scene said that the motorcyclist had serious injuries. 

Officers also closed parts of West Mechanic Street as they investigate the scene. 

About three hours later, police said that the motorcyclist had died.  

