HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a vehicle struck a motorcycle Tuesday evening in Harrisonville.
According to Lieutenant Osterberg of Harrisonville police, the crash occurred outside of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 2501 W. Mechanic Street just after 5 p.m.
Initially, officers at the scene said that the motorcyclist had serious injuries.
Motor vehicle accident with serious injuries in the area of W. Mechanic Street near the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Please avoid the area as there are several first responders on scene.— Harrisonville Police (@HarrisonvillePD) June 11, 2019
Officers also closed parts of West Mechanic Street as they investigate the scene.
About three hours later, police said that the motorcyclist had died.
